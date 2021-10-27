Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit (NASDAQ:MCAFU)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit (NASDAQ:MCAFU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCAFU. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $491,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $497,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $953,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,106,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MCAFU opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.10. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23.

