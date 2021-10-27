Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit (NASDAQ:MCAFU)

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2021

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit (NASDAQ:MCAFU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCAFU. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $491,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $497,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $953,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,106,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MCAFU opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.10. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCAFU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit (NASDAQ:MCAFU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit (NASDAQ:MCAFU)

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.