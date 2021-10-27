Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.01 Million Investment in GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIWWU)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIWWU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,259,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,464,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,530,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,565,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,020,000.

Shares of GIWWU stock opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22. GigInternational1, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

GigInternational1, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

