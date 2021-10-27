Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Has $2.47 Million Stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I (OTCMKTS:VCKAU)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vickers Vantage Corp. I (OTCMKTS:VCKAU) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 242,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,416 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vickers Vantage Corp. I were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $7,644,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,198,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,512,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS VCKAU opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.20. Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

