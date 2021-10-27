Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 175,000 Model Performance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MPACU)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Model Performance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MPACU) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Model Performance Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,077,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model Performance Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,820,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Model Performance Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,560,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Model Performance Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,130,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model Performance Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,098,000.

NASDAQ:MPACU opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. Model Performance Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.52.

Model Performance Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

