Ridley (OTCMKTS:RIDYF) Trading Down 2.9%

Ridley Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RIDYF) dropped 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88.

About Ridley (OTCMKTS:RIDYF)

Ridley Corp. Ltd. engages in the production and market of stock feed and animal feed supplements. It operates through the following segments: Bulk Stockfeeds and Packaged Feeds & Ingredients. The Bulk Stockfeeds segment consists of animal nutrition stockfeed solutions delivered in bulk. The Packaged Feeds and Ingredients segment is engaged in providing animal nutrition feed and ingredient solutions delivered in packaged form.

