Reviewing Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) and Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) and Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vulcan Materials and Largo Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vulcan Materials $4.86 billion 5.17 $584.48 million $4.68 40.41 Largo Resources $121.62 million 6.78 $6.76 million $0.11 115.82

Vulcan Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Largo Resources. Vulcan Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Largo Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vulcan Materials and Largo Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vulcan Materials 13.64% 10.71% 5.65% Largo Resources 13.44% 8.96% 7.66%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.7% of Vulcan Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Vulcan Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vulcan Materials and Largo Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vulcan Materials 0 6 7 0 2.54 Largo Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00

Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus price target of $195.15, suggesting a potential upside of 3.19%. Largo Resources has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 92.31%. Given Largo Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Largo Resources is more favorable than Vulcan Materials.

Summary

Vulcan Materials beats Largo Resources on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co. engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets. The Asphalt segment produces and sells asphalt mix in Arizona, California, New Mexico, Tennessee, and Texas. The Concrete segment produces and sells ready-mixed concrete in California, Georgia, Maryland, New Mexico, Texas, Virginia, Washington D.C., and the Bahamas. The Calcium segment produces calcium products for the animal feed, plastics, and water treatment industries with calcium carbonate material mined at the Brooksville quarry. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The company was founded on April 18, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

