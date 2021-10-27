Reviewing Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) & Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF)

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Facebook alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Facebook and Alfi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Facebook 1 5 32 2 2.88 Alfi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Facebook currently has a consensus target price of $400.18, suggesting a potential upside of 26.71%. Given Facebook’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Facebook is more favorable than Alfi.

Profitability

This table compares Facebook and Alfi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Facebook 37.17% 30.09% 24.35% Alfi N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.7% of Facebook shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Alfi shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Facebook shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Facebook and Alfi’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Facebook $85.97 billion 10.36 $29.15 billion $10.09 31.30 Alfi N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Facebook has higher revenue and earnings than Alfi.

Summary

Facebook beats Alfi on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc. operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online. The firm’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Oculus. The company was founded by Mark Elliot Zuckerberg, Dustin Moskovitz, Chris R. Hughes, Andrew McCollum, and Eduardo P. Saverin on February 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

About Alfi

Alfi, Inc. provides interactive intelligent artificial intelligence and machine learning software solutions. Alfi, Inc. was formerly known as Lectrefy, Inc. and changed its name to Alfi, Inc. in January 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.