Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Sempra Energy (SRE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE):
- 10/19/2021 – Sempra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $140.00 to $142.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/19/2021 – Sempra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $149.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/19/2021 – Sempra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $154.00 to $139.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2021 – Sempra Energy was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 9/28/2021 – Sempra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $152.00 to $143.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/17/2021 – Sempra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $155.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:SRE traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.13. The company had a trading volume of 16,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.73.
Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
