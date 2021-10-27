Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Sempra Energy (SRE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE):

10/19/2021 – Sempra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $140.00 to $142.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Sempra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $149.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Sempra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $154.00 to $139.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Sempra Energy was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

9/28/2021 – Sempra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $152.00 to $143.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/17/2021 – Sempra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $155.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.13. The company had a trading volume of 16,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.73.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.