Research Analysts Set Expectations for Occidental Petroleum Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OXY. Raymond James cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.74.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $35.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average is $27.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $35.75.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.76) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,676,000 after purchasing an additional 259,402 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,259,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,817,000 after purchasing an additional 62,564 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

