Research Analysts Set Expectations for Lennox International Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Lennox International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $12.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $12.70. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.70 EPS.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 399.68%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LII. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lennox International from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lennox International from $334.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.50.

Lennox International stock opened at $302.75 on Wednesday. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $266.77 and a 1-year high of $356.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $318.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total transaction of $1,410,540.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total value of $1,984,358.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,736,145.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,969 shares of company stock worth $5,776,946. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 30,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 354.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

