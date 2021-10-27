Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Winnebago Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a report issued on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.52 per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.36 EPS.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.56. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WGO. KeyCorp cut Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.91.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $65.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.08. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 27.91%.

In related news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.1% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 5.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 14.8% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

