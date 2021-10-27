Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Landstar System, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) – Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Landstar System in a report released on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $9.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.20. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Landstar System in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.64.

Shares of LSTR opened at $174.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $122.63 and a 52-week high of $182.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Landstar System in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 27.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.