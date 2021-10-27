Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) and Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Financial Contrast

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) and Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Republic First Bancorp has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Associated Banc has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Republic First Bancorp and Associated Banc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic First Bancorp $151.52 million 1.28 $5.05 million $0.13 25.38 Associated Banc $1.43 billion 2.46 $306.77 million $1.86 12.34

Associated Banc has higher revenue and earnings than Republic First Bancorp. Associated Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Republic First Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Republic First Bancorp and Associated Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Associated Banc 0 5 0 0 2.00

Associated Banc has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.22%. Given Associated Banc’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Associated Banc is more favorable than Republic First Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Republic First Bancorp and Associated Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic First Bancorp 9.43% 6.41% 0.38% Associated Banc 25.85% 7.84% 0.86%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.4% of Republic First Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.2% of Associated Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Republic First Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Associated Banc shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Associated Banc beats Republic First Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services. The company was founded on November 16, 1987 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services. The Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment serves customers including businesses, developers, non-profits, municipalities and financial institutions. The Community, Consumer & Business segment serves individuals, as well as small and mid-sized businesses. The Risk Management and Shared Services segment includes corporate risk management, credit administration, finance, treasury, operations and technology shared functions. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Green Bay, WI.

