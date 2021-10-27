Renishaw’s (RNSHF) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Renishaw from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Renishaw from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $4,695.00 price objective on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renishaw currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,695.00.

Shares of Renishaw stock remained flat at $$76.88 during trading hours on Wednesday. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253. Renishaw has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $97.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.13 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renishaw Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of metrology and healthcare products. It operates through the Metrology and Healthcare segments. The Metrology segment engages in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The Healthcare segment offers engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, analytical systems that identify and assess biochemical changes associated with disease formation and progression, the supply of specially configured metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems for medical and dental applications, the supply of implants to hospitals and specialist design centres for craniomaxillofacial surgery, and products and services that allow dental laboratories to manufacture high-quality dental restorations.

