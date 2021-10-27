Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 178,300 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 178,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.34% of ManpowerGroup worth $21,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 9,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $99.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.02. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

