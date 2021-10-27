Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,711,540 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,783,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,711,540 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $21,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 53.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 175,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 60,621 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 8.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 374,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 412.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 171,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 138,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth about $8,000,000. 40.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.40 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

SAND opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $9.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $26.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

