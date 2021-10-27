Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.04% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $20,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000.

AAWW opened at $81.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $86.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $990.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

