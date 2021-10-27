Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 156,600 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 53.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 447,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $20,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 585.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

In other news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ACC opened at $52.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.27. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $53.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 752.96, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.45 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 94.95%.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

