Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their coverage pending rating on shares of Regional REIT (LON:RGL) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.24) target price on shares of Regional REIT in a report on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.24) target price on shares of Regional REIT in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of Regional REIT stock opened at GBX 87.90 ($1.15) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Regional REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 58.30 ($0.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 93.20 ($1.22). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 88.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 148.70. The stock has a market cap of £453.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Regional REIT’s payout ratio is 1.91%.

In related news, insider Frances Daley acquired 70,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £61,871.92 ($80,836.06).

Regional REIT Company Profile

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

