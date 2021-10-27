REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) PT Raised to $17.00

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential downside of 52.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $35.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.77. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.21.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 90.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $22.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other REGENXBIO news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $2,172,414.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $63,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 5,163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 4,796.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

