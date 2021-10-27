Redmile Group LLC Sells 71,631 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Redmile Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,531,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,631 shares during the quarter. Kymera Therapeutics makes up about 1.8% of Redmile Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Redmile Group LLC’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $122,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 24,651 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 41,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 42.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,827,000 after buying an additional 399,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 246.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 136,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after buying an additional 97,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

KYMR stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.09. 1,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,326. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.50. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.93 and a 1 year high of $91.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.18 and a beta of 1.49.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.30). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.81 million. The firm’s revenue was up 445.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, insider Richard Chesworth sold 54,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $2,719,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 242,133 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $14,770,113.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,684 shares of company stock worth $24,680,509 over the last ninety days. 23.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

