Redmile Group LLC Invests $60.93 Million in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)

Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,522,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,931,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZY. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Zymergen during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Zymergen during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. 51.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZY traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,946. Zymergen Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Zymergen Inc. will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ZY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zymergen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Zymergen in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zymergen currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Zymergen Profile

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

