Redmile Group LLC Has $84.63 Million Stock Position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Redmile Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,190,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,040 shares during the quarter. Nurix Therapeutics comprises about 1.3% of Redmile Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Redmile Group LLC owned approximately 7.18% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $84,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 422.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,069 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 37.2% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,454,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,297,000 after purchasing an additional 665,161 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 14.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,359,000 after purchasing an additional 269,927 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 30.8% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,019,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,771,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 35.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,859,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,332,000 after purchasing an additional 481,606 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.36. The company had a trading volume of 30,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,200. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $52.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 2.47.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 389.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

In other news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $223,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $35,844.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at $59,889.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $485,878 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.