Redmile Group LLC Has $40.09 Million Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Redmile Group LLC cut its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 58,305 shares during the quarter. Redmile Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $40,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,186,831,000 after purchasing an additional 754,558 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,387,000 after purchasing an additional 748,211 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $946,406,000 after purchasing an additional 527,728 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth about $130,051,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 48.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,134,000 after purchasing an additional 286,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.79.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total value of $712,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,900 shares of company stock worth $16,673,320 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRL traded up $3.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $433.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,803. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 55.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $426.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.79 and a 12 month high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

