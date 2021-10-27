Redd Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. During the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Redd coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Redd Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

