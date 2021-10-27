Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Halliburton (HAL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) recently:

10/20/2021 – Halliburton had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Halliburton had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/20/2021 – Halliburton had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $28.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Halliburton was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Halliburton had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Halliburton was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

10/12/2021 – Halliburton was upgraded by analysts at COKER & PALMER from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Halliburton had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $22.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/26/2021 – Halliburton is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Halliburton had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Halliburton was upgraded by analysts at COKER & PALMER from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $25.81. 378,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,642,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 161.32 and a beta of 2.84. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 433.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

