Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for International Paper (IP)

International Paper (NYSE: IP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/19/2021 – International Paper was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – International Paper had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BNP Paribas. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2021 – International Paper is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2021 – International Paper is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2021 – International Paper had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $78.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – International Paper had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $47.00 to $52.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of IP stock traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.76. 329,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,662,150. International Paper has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.11.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.