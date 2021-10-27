Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.10-$4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $64.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.18 billion.Raytheon Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.100-$4.200 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTX. Susquehanna upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.54.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.45. 127,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,035,020. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.25 and a 200 day moving average of $85.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $92.32. The company has a market cap of $134.88 billion, a PE ratio of 61.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Raytheon Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050,028 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.58% of Raytheon Technologies worth $2,035,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.