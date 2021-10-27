Raymond James Weighs in on Western Forest Products Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Western Forest Products in a report released on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.90 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Western Forest Products’ FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC cut shares of Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$2.60 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Forest Products in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

TSE WEF opened at C$2.22 on Tuesday. Western Forest Products has a twelve month low of C$0.84 and a twelve month high of C$2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of C$787.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.10.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$414.40 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.26%.

In other Western Forest Products news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total transaction of C$61,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,029,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,110,140.85. Insiders have sold 193,211 shares of company stock worth $397,473 over the last ninety days.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.