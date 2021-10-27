Raymond James Raises Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Price Target to $30.00

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Brigham Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.63.

MNRL stock opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.70 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.88. Brigham Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.85 million. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. Equities analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 736.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 1.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 9.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 20.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. 68.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

