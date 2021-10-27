Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Sets New 52-Week High at $103.21

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $103.21 and last traded at $101.87, with a volume of 1627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.53.

RJF has been the topic of a number of research reports. upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $126.67 to $143.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $143.33 to $136.67 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 33.1% during the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 6,684,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,611,000 after buying an additional 1,662,234 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 400.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,610,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,732 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Raymond James by 10.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,016,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,532,000 after purchasing an additional 546,830 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter worth $61,280,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 50.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,250,000 after purchasing an additional 395,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

