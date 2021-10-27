Raymond James Comments on Magna International Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Magna International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.52. Raymond James currently has a “Sell” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.07 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Magna International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Magna International from C$142.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$106.25.

MG stock opened at C$98.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$100.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$109.55. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of C$65.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of C$29.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.06.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.78 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.41 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.538 per share. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 18.57%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

