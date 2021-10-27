Raymond James Boosts Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $158.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price target upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $148.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Longbow Research cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.44.

Get Polaris alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $116.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Polaris has a 1 year low of $88.77 and a 1 year high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Polaris will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $168,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PII. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Polaris in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.