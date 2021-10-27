Ravencoin (RVN) Trading Down 3.8% Over Last Week

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and approximately $94.92 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001726 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00069446 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 67.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00050088 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 9,958,045,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

