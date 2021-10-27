Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $302.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.15 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

RRC stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.69. The company had a trading volume of 140,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,335,341. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.21. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Range Resources stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 87.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,754,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818,687 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.68% of Range Resources worth $29,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RRC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Range Resources from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.52.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

