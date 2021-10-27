Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $302.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.15 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:RRC traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $24.96. 154,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,335,341. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.21. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $26.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RRC. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Range Resources stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 87.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,754,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 818,687 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.68% of Range Resources worth $29,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

