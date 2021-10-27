QuickSwap 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $66.13 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 27th. During the last week, QuickSwap has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One QuickSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $428.89 or 0.00725762 BTC on exchanges. QuickSwap has a market cap of $140.29 million and $66.13 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00071841 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00071784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00097010 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,990.27 or 0.99823354 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,014.22 or 0.06792859 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002585 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

