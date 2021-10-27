Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 20.2% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 19,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $825,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,010,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,556,000 after acquiring an additional 315,461 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC opened at $61.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.12. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $80.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

