Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 3,656 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Avient were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Avient in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Avient by 735.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Avient by 2,406.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.44.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $55.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $56.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.13%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

