Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 12,264 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,688 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,264 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in The Bancorp were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Bancorp by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,353,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,078 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 953.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,832 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,684,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,483,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,289,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,689,000 after purchasing an additional 771,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,663.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $3,906,657.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,037,773.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,182. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $31.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $32.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.43.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $79.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.98 million. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 32.24%. Research analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

