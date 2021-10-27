Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 5,292 Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,804,000 after acquiring an additional 34,822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 400,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 347,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,954,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723 shares in the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $30.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.34. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.71.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 80.93% and a return on equity of 1.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

SHEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

