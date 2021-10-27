Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 4,392 Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Raven Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,460,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Raven Industries by 381.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 699,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,437,000 after purchasing an additional 553,816 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 19.9% during the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 183,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 30,468 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,300,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 509.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 28th.

Shares of RAVN stock opened at $57.74 on Wednesday. Raven Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 82.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.54.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $114.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 6.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

