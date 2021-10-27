Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Shares in Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF (NASDAQ:DWIN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF (NASDAQ:DWIN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF during the first quarter worth $862,000. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DWIN stock opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.29.

Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

