Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $253,000 in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 75,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBIV. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 516,133 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the first quarter worth $79,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 7.5% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 241,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 11.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

VBIV stock opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.20. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The firm has a market cap of $755.22 million, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 7,014.58% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV).

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.