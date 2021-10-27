Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires New Stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,257 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Monro in the first quarter valued at about $10,877,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monro by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,787,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,057,000 after buying an additional 106,211 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,564,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $234,555,000 after buying an additional 104,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,660,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $232,494,000 after buying an additional 51,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Monro by 54.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,554,000 after acquiring an additional 51,186 shares during the period.

Get Monro alerts:

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 5,000 shares of Monro stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.39 per share, with a total value of $296,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

MNRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $58.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. Monro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $341.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.23%.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.