QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.57) earnings per share.

QuantumScape stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.44. The company had a trading volume of 11,516,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,958,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 62.45 and a quick ratio of 62.45. QuantumScape has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $132.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.01.

In other news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 186,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $4,362,625.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $6,822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,619,507 shares of company stock worth $36,254,532 over the last three months.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

