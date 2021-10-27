Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.040-$-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $296 million-$298 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.81 million.Qualtrics International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.020-$0.040 EPS.

Shares of XM stock opened at $45.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Qualtrics International has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $57.28. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.31.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $271.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.18 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.44.

In related news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $79,616.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,442 shares of company stock worth $236,800 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qualtrics International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,649,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280,737 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Qualtrics International worth $63,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

