QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Increased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,931 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,506,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,790,125,000 after buying an additional 490,457 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,017,712 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,567,796,000 after buying an additional 251,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,180,842 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,169,797,000 after buying an additional 410,004 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,519,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,360,618,000 after buying an additional 181,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.77.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.09. The company had a trading volume of 197,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,649,195. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.64. The stock has a market cap of $149.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $121.05 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

