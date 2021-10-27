Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Qorvo by 465.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Qorvo by 352.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $885,002.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at $28,089,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.85.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $165.28 on Wednesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.56 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.