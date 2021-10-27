Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for ATI Physical Therapy in a research report issued on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ATIP. assumed coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. CJS Securities lowered ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barrington Research lowered ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATI Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

Shares of ATIP opened at $2.88 on Monday. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $164.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.62 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,312,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,595,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,350,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,061,000. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

